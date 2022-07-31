Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

4. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers

5. The It Girl, Ruth Ware

6. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill

7. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

8. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

9. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

10. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

2. An Immense World, Ed Yong

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

5. Atomic Habits, James Clear

6. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World, Barry Lopez

7. Essential Labor, Angela Garbes

8. Gender Queer, Maia Kobabe

9. They Want to Kill Americans, Malcolm Nance

10. Thank You for Your Servitude, Mark Leibovich