Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett
2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
6. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
8. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead
9. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang
10. The Last Ranger, Peter Heller
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager, David Grann
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan
4. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford
5. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
7. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond
8. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel
9. Pageboy, Elliot Page
10. Tabula Rasa, John McPhee