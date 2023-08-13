By

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

7. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

8. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead

9. Yellowface, R. F. Kuang

10. The Last Ranger, Peter Heller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

4. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

5. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

7. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

8. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel

9. Pageboy, Elliot Page

10. Tabula Rasa, John McPhee

