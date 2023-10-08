Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. The Running Grave, Robert Galbraith

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. The Iliad, Homer, Emily Wilson (Transl.)

7. The Fragile Threads of Power, V.E. Schwab

8. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

9. The Last Devil to Die, Richard Osman

10. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Democracy Awakening, Heather Cox Richardson

2. Enough, Cassidy Hutchinson

3. The Wager, David Grann

4. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

5. Doppelganger, Naomi Klein

6. Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson

7. The Book of (More) Delights, Ross Gay

8. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

9. Outlive, Peter Attia M.D., Bill Gifford

10. Build the Life You Want, Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey