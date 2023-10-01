Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

2. The Last Devil to Die, Richard Osman

3. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

5. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

6. The Vaster Wilds, Lauren Groff

7. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

8. Holly, Stephen King

9. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

10. Remarkably Bright Creature, Shelby Van Pelt

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. To Infinity and Beyond, Neil deGrasse Tyson

4. Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

6. Doppelganger, Naomi Klein

7. The Book of (More) Delights, Ross Gay

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

9. Atomic Habits, James Clear

10. Astor, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe