Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. The Vaster Wilds, Lauren Groff

4. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

5. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

7. The Fraud, Zadie Smith

8. Holly, Stephen King

9. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

10. The Longmire Defense, Craig Johnson

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Elon Musk, Walter Isaacson

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. Doppelganger, Naomi Klein

4. The Wager, David Grann

5. Build the Life You Want, Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey

6. To Infinity and Beyond, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lindsey Nyx Walker

7. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

9. Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult, Maria Bamford

10. Crossings, Ben Goldfarb