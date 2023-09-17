Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett
2. Holly, Stephen King
3. The Fraud, Zadie Smith
4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
6. The Longmire Defense, Craig Johnson
7. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride
8. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
10. The River We Remember, William Kent Krueger
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wager, David Grann
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
3. Sure, I’ll Join Your Cult, Maria Bamford
4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
5. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan
6. Outlive, Peter Attia M.D., Bill Gifford
7. Atomic Habits, James Clear
8. Baking Yesteryear, B. Dylan Hollis
9. Trail of the Lost, Andrea Lankford
10. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman