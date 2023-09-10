Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

2. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

7. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

8. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

9. Sun House, David James Duncan

10. Masters of Death, Olivie Blake

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

5. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

6. Poverty, by America, Matthew Desmond

7. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

8. Atomic Habits, James Clear

9. Baking Yesteryear, B. Dylan Hollis

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy