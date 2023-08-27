Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

2. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

4. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride

6. Sun House, David James Duncan

7. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

8. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

9. Masters of Death, Olivie Blake

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

4. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

5. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D.

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. Baking Yesteryear, B. Dylan Hollis

8. The Art Thief, Michael Finkel

9. Atomic Habits, James Clear

10. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman