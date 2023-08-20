By

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett

2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros

3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Sun House, David James Duncan

5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese

6. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride7. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

8. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

1. The Wager, David Grann

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan

4. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

6. Baking Yesteryear, B. Dylan Hollis

7. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman

8. The Underworld, Susan Casey

9. Atomic Habits, James Clear

10. Tabula Rasa, John McPhee

