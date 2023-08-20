Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Tom Lake, Ann Patchett
2. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros
3. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver
4. Sun House, David James Duncan
5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
5. The Covenant of Water, Abraham Verghese
6. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store, James McBride7. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
8. Crook Manifesto, Colson Whitehead
9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt
10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
1. The Wager, David Grann
2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin
3. A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan
4. Outlive, Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford
5. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
6. Baking Yesteryear, B. Dylan Hollis
7. What an Owl Knows, Jennifer Ackerman
8. The Underworld, Susan Casey
9. Atomic Habits, James Clear
10. Tabula Rasa, John McPhee
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.