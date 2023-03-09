A debut novelist has been added to Seattle Arts & Lectures’ spring season, but you might recognize his name: Academy Award winner Tom Hanks. Hanks will be in Seattle on May 17 to discuss his new book, “The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece,” at Benaroya Hall.

A six-time Oscar nominee (he won for “Philadelphia” and “Forrest Gump”), Hanks has recently been turning his talents to writing. His debut short story collection, “Uncommon Type,” was inspired by his collection of antique typewriters, and became a bestseller on its 2017 release. “The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece,” to be released May 9 from Penguin Random House, is about the making of a contemporary superhero movie, inspired by a 1970 comic book that was in turn inspired by its author’s uncle, a World War II soldier. Interspersed through the novel are three comic books, all created by Hanks.

Hanks joins a spring SAL lineup that also includes Jason Reynolds, Ruth Ozeki, Michelle Zauner, Pico Iyer and Louise Penny, among others. Tickets/information: lectures.org/event/tom-hanks, 206-621-2230.