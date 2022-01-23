By

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. To Paradise, Hanya Yanagihara

2. The Horsewoman, James Patterson, Mike Lupica

3. The Maid, Nita Prose

4. Something to Hide, Elizabeth George

5. Invisible, Danielle Steel

6. The Judge’s List, John Grisham

7. The Last Thing He Told Me, Laura Dave

8. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

9. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

10. Wish You Were Here, Jodi Picoult

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Baby Steps Millionaires, Dave Ramsey

2. The Great Reset, Glenn Beck

3. The Real Anthony Fauci, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

4. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

5. Unthinkable, Jamie Raskin

6. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

7. A Little Closer to Home, Ginger Zee

8. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

9. Hero on a Mission, Donald Miller

10. Jesus Listens, Sarah Young

