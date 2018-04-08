“Educated: A Memoir,” is the local top nonfiction best-seller.

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. To Die But Once, Jacqueline Winspear,

2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

3. The Power, Naomi Alderman

4. The Disappeared, C.J. Box

5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated: A Memoir, Tara Westover

2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson,

3. Russian Roulette, Michael Isikoff, David Corn

4. The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, Margareta Magnusson

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

Seattle Times staff