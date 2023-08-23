The Pacific Northwest loves to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

With the summer release of “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” we caught up with Queen Anne resident Lana Condor, who is known for her role as Lara Jean Song Covey in Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise.

What are you reading right now?

I am reading “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” [by Gabrielle Zevin].

What book have you reread the most?

I am not a big rereader, but I will say, if I were to reread a book, I would reread “The Silent Patient” [by Alex Michaelides]. I would also reread any of Ruth Ware’s books. I’m a big fan of her writing and she really knows how to create a twisty plot. Or any Megan Miranda books, too.

What book do you think everyone should read and why?

I have such a specific taste in books. I predominantly read thrillers and I know that’s not everyone’s cup of tea because they can be a bit scary and messed up. There’s a great book called “Hairpin Bridge” by Taylor Adams. It is a thriller so not everyone should read it, but I think if you’re a fan of thrillers, you would love it. It’s about this young Asian girl who basically goes on an adventure to avenge her twin sister’s murder and it’s a really, really, really fun read and very, very twisty. I think if you’re a fan of thrillers, you would like it and I think if you are interested in becoming [a fan] and reading more thrillers, it’s a really good book to dive into in that genre.

What book has helped you the most professionally?

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” [by Jenny Han]. I think that had a pretty big impact on me.

What book would people be surprised to see on your bookshelf?

There’s a book called “Dancing on my Grave.” I don’t know if people would be surprised to see it, but it’s an autobiography by Gelsey Kirkland, who was a prima ballerina for [George] Balanchine back in the day. It’s a pretty dark read, but it basically explores the former toxic world of classically trained ballerinas. I was a classically trained ballerina and there are some pretty dark parts of that world if you choose to let that in. Less so now, but particularly when she was alive, it was a pretty dark, cutthroat world.I think I tend to lean toward a bit more of the positive category, but maybe people would be surprised about that.