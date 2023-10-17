Paper Portal Used Books owner Cam LaFlam’s life has always revolved around books. Some of his earliest memories are of colorful storybooks set in magical lands — a few of which felt especially personal.

“My grandfather wrote a few children’s books,” LaFlam explains, “and there was one in particular that he put out right in 1987, the year before I was born, called ‘The Magic Kriss Karpet.’”

Naturally, books continued to be an important part of his life. “As a kid, I was definitely someone who would get a book, and then that would be my whole day,” LaFlam says. “I would be totally enveloped in that world.”

From the Goosebumps series to collections of myths and fables, LaFlam’s imagination was stoked by stories. Creatively, books informed his musical journey as a songwriter and music festival producer, and professionally, LaFlam taught English to middle and high schoolers for the better part of a decade.

“About two years ago, I started selling books online a little bit,” LaFlam says. As an ardent thrift store shopper, he’d noticed other people starting small businesses selling select items on social media. “I created an Instagram page under the name Paper Portal Used Books,” he says, and put a few pieces of his personal collection up for sale.

LaFlam was delighted to discover that he enjoyed used bookselling — the passing of a rare book into the hands of someone who appreciated its value spoke to him. Last summer, he journeyed into physical bookselling when he started renting tables at pop-up craft and vintage markets around the Seattle area.

“I knew I was ready to try something different after my years of teaching, and I was enjoying the pop-up markets just as much, even really more so, than selling books online,” LaFlam says. A lifelong Seattle resident, LaFlam started looking around some of his favorite neighborhoods for small retail spaces for rent.

Last December, LaFlam noticed that a tiny space — previously a jeweler, and for many years before that an antique and gift shop — had opened up in Madrona. Though the neighborhood has for decades fostered a flourishing strip of restaurants (including the stalwart Hi Spot Cafe), clothing stores, coffee shops, art galleries and candy shops along 34th Avenue, he noticed that Madrona had no bookstores. About six months ago, Paper Portal Used Books officially opened its doors.

“People who live in the neighborhood have been really kind and supportive and excited to see a bookstore,” LaFlam says. Paper Portal is an easy bookstore to love. There are probably walk-in closets in some of the posher homes nearby that have more square footage than Paper Portal, but the shop manages to contain what one first-time browser on a soggy October afternoon declared, with a certain solemnity and a nod of her head, to be “an impressive collection.”

LaFlam worked to ensure that Paper Portal could meet the needs of a “generalist” browser. The shop has literary fiction, history, and religion and spirituality sections, as well as poetry and children’s sections. Readers can find classics by Tolstoy alongside children’s books illustrated by Graeme Base and pop culture ephemera like “Return of the Jedi” book-and-cassette packs. In a playful ode to physical media of all types, Paper Portal also carries a small selection of VHS tapes, including a bundle that offers “Gremlins” on videocassette, the novelization of the “Gremlins” movie and a copy of Starburst Magazine celebrating the release of the 1984 film.

For the more discerning book browser, LaFlam says “I always have a small selection of maybe 20 to 30 rare first edition or earlier-edition books.” Those books are stored in nine stately display cases along the far wall of the shop from the entrance. At the time of this writing, featured titles include a signed hardcover edition of William Seidel Jr’s local history collection “You Still Can’t Eat Mt. Rainier!” ($40) and a rare paperback first printing of Cormac McCarthy’s “The Orchard Keeper” for $185.

LaFlam says “I do have it in my mind to specialize a bit more as I continue to shape the bookstore.” While he never wants Paper Portal to be “a single-genre shop,” he does seek to expand the store’s already-impressive genre sections to emphasize “the fantastical and visionary,” which includes “myths, folk tales and fairy tales, and both 20th century and newer sci-fi/fantasy/horror.” He’s begun to carry a small selection of new books in order to fill the gaps that sometimes arise in a used bookstore’s stock.

In addition to LaFlam’s unique spin on the monthly book group (see sidebar), Paper Portal hosts a monthly open mic night on the last Thursday of the month where everyone is invited to share three minutes of new material on the mic.

“It feels important to create a welcoming and chill space essentially for people to share things they’ve been writing themselves,” he says. “Whether poetry, stories, or music.”

Paper Portal also donates 5% of its profits to “local organizations doing vital work in their communities,” LaFlam explains. For the last three months of the year — including the shop’s first Small Business Saturday sales event on November 25 — those profits will be donated to Real Rent Duwamish. Past recipients have included Northwest Abortion Access Fund, Lavender Rights Project and King County Equity Now.

At a time when you can buy virtually any book you desire with just a few swipes on your phone, booksellers like LaFlam are eager to embrace the boundaries that the four walls of a small bookshop provide. By meticulously building Paper Portal’s stock to reflect his reading life and aspirations, LaFlam is inviting others into a conversation about books and storytelling. He accepts reading recommendations from customers just as graciously as he gives them out, because he understands that great bookstores don’t just send stories out into the world. They welcome people inside to share their stories, too.

What are Paper Portal Used Books customers reading?

Many Seattle area bookstores offer book club meetups, in which groups of strangers come together for an hour or so once a month to discuss a book. Cam LaFlam, the owner of Paper Portal Used Books, is taking a different approach to the book club model — one informed by his seven years of experience as an English teacher.

The Paper Portal book clubs offer a limited number of a half-dozen in-person slots. Interested customers register in advance for the book club selection on the store’s website. “My first book club was earlier in the summer and we read Ursula K. Le Guin’s book ‘The Dispossessed,’” LaFlam explains.

“We met one evening a week for five weeks so that we could have a series of opportunities to deepen our conversation with the book as we continue to read it,” LaFlam says. The model worked so well that the next book club — discussing Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” — immediately followed.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 6, Paper Portal’s third book club will discuss Octavia Butler’s short story collection “Bloodchild and Other Stories.” The $65 registration fee covers the cost of the book and five weekly meetings to digest the book in short stretches. Laflam also offers an online-only version of the book club for $45, which is limited to a dozen spots. For anyone who has left a book club meeting feeling frustrated with the brevity of the conversation or feeling as if they didn’t have a chance to share their thoughts, Paper Portal offers an intimate opportunity for readers to immerse themselves into the text over time — a slower, deeper shared journey into the heart of a book.