How is it April already? With longer days and (sometimes) brighter skies, it seemed time to maybe pick a lighter selection. Here are four novels likely to bring a smile.

“Pride, Prejudice and Other Flavors” by Sonali Dev. The daughter of Indian American royalty falls in love with a biracial London chef in this Jane Austen-inspired tale.

“It’s Not All Downhill From Here” by Terry McMillan. The bestselling author of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back” here writes about a group of 60-something friends figuring out how best to live the rest of their lives.

“Today Will Be Different” by Maria Semple. Set in Seattle (Semple, author of the bestselling “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” has lived here since 2008), this is a day in the life of a busy artist/mother/wife/friend who’s trying hard to be her best self.

“Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler. Tyler, known for her many warm novels about Baltimore families, here writes of a lonely computer technician who wonders about the lives of the people whose technology he repairs.

Please vote for your favorite by Monday, April 5 at noon. We’ll meet to discuss the winning title on Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. And don’t forget our next meeting: We’ll discuss James McBride’s “Deacon King Kong” at noon on Wednesday, April 28.