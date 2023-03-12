BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Storm Watch, C.J. Box

2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

3. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

5. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes

6. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

7. The Boys from Biloxi, John Grisham

8. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai

9. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

10. The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi, Shannon Chakraborty

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Courage to Be Free, Ron DeSantis

2. Spare, Prince Harry

3. Young Forever, Mark Hyman

4. Drama Free, Nedra Glover

5. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

6. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

8. All My Knotted-Up Life, Beth Moore

9. Wake Up with Purpose!, Jean Dolores Schmidt

10. The Parenting Map, Shefali Tsabary

