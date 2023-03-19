BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

2. Worthy Opponents, Danielle Steel

3. Storm Watch, C.J. Box

4. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

5. Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson

6. Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, Sam Maggs

7. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon

8. The London Séance Society, Sarah Penner

9. Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes

10. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Courage to Be Free, Ron DeSantis

2. Spare, Prince Harry

3. The Greatness Mindset, Lewis Howes

4. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

5. Good Power, Ginni Rometty

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

7. 8 Rules of Love, Jay Shetty

8. Young Forever, Mark Hyman

9. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders and John Nichols

10. Walk the Blue Line, James Patterson and Matt Eversmann

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2023, PWxyz LLC