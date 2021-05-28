Summer is creeping up fast. Beaches are beckoning. Those books on your bookshelf aren’t going to read themselves … but perhaps they could use some company?
Here’s a look at this past week in Seattle Times books coverage.
- It’s time for Book Bingo (presented by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures)! Download your bingo cards here — kids, check here — and get to filling them out.
- Need summer reading recommendations to get your card started? We have you covered, with a list of eight titles that had arts critic Moira Macdonald reading into the wee hours of the night, lit picks from Seattle-area booksellers, and suggestions for young readers from a middle school librarian.
- Reviewer Sarah Neilson sings the praises of Ashley C. Ford’s exemplary debut memoir, “Somebody’s Daughter,” calling the book “a brief but superbly crafted memoir that embraces the nuances of truth and love.” Read the review here.
- On May 30, 1971 — 50 years ago this Sunday — NASA launched Mariner 9, which would become the first spacecraft to orbit another planet when it circled Mars. Explore the solar system from home with these four books, including a new illustrated edition of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” Find the full story here.
- Reviewer Michael Upchurch critiqued Jonathan Evison’s latest novel, “Legends of the North Cascades,” noting that the author, who was raised on Bainbridge Island, somewhat missed the mark with this tale of a father with PTSD braving the elements with his daughter. Read the review here.
