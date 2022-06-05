Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub

2. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

3. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. Book of Night, Holly Black

6. Either/Or, Elif Batuman

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

8. Razzmatazz, Christopher Moore

9. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

10. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

5. River of the Gods, Candice Millard

6. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

7. The Dawn of Everything, David Graeber, David Wengrow

8. Atomic Habits, James Clear

9. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

10. Breath, James Nestor