A lot of us choose our summer-reading list based on what we’re seeing — or looking forward to seeing — on screen. Some of last summer’s most popular beach reads weren’t new books at all, but were inspired by what we were watching: Kevin Kwan’s “Crazy Rich Asians,” originally published in 2013, was rediscovered last summer due to the hit movie; Gillian Flynn’s “Sharp Objects,” written in 2006 (before “Gone Girl” made her a household word), newly hit the bestseller lists thanks to the HBO series based on it.
This summer, I’m hearing from readers excited to devour “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng — freshly out in paperback! — before its Hulu adaptation arrives next year. (They’re in for a treat; it’s terrific.) Also on the coming-soon list: Delia Owens’ bestselling Southern thriller “Where the Crawdads Sing,” currently in development by Reese Witherspoon’s production company; “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty, on its way to Hulu next year (shades of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” also by Moriarty); the Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn, coming soon to Netflix in a Shonda Rhimes adaptation (and featuring Julia Andrews!); and, should you be in need of a classic, H.G. Wells’ “The Invisible Man” and Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile,” both arriving at the multiplexes in 2020. Any of these should pair nicely with sunscreen.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.