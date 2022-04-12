There’s something very powerful about gratitude. When the world feels out of my control, I try to center myself in gratitude for what I do have: a safe home, a caring partner and the opportunity to make a living as a storyteller. And when I don’t have the words to express gratitude, food is the strongest thing that connects to my loved ones. In many Asian cultures like mine, my family members express love and care by asking “have you eaten yet?,” preparing my favorite meal (and reassuring me that there will be leftovers for me to take home), or sitting around the table and sharing dishes and stories. In these moments, I feel the most grateful and cared for.

Linda Meeker (aka @greyandmama) is also a strong believer in the power of gratitude and the power of food to connect all of us. She’s amassed a TikTok following of over 7 million people, and it all started when she recorded a video of her son Grey saying “thank you” after she gives him a few different meals. Grey is the main character in “Thank You, Mama,” (Tommy Nelson, April 19) Meeker’s illustrated children’s book that also features his grandma (Ngoại) and their family’s late dog, Rambo. They move their day-to-day life, and Grey is presented with a range of different meals from pancakes to rice and fish, and he’s tasked with choosing his favorite.

We chatted with Meeker about the story of how she started her TikTok, food as a love language, and gratitude as an intentional practice. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What prompted you to post the first TikTok video of your son Grey saying “Thank you, Mama?”

I originally created my TikTok under the username of “Grey and Grandma,” and it was meant to be a place where I could share videos of Grey and his grandma together. When quarantine hit, Grey couldn’t see his grandma anymore, so my TikTok evolved to become “Grey and Mama.” While working from home, I found breaks in my day where I could cook or go on a walk and visit the geese that would gather at an inlet in my neighborhood. I had all these clips of myself making food and handing it to Grey, and I decided to put some together in a video and post it.

My original caption was, “Don’t forget to thank your mama.” When I watched the video back, I realized that I had created this video for me, not anyone else. That’s why I decided to change the caption to “This life, this boy, on repeat, forever.”

At the time, did you have a sense of how much your platform would grow after you posted that original video?

I had no idea in the beginning. After that first video went viral, any video that I posted would get thousands of likes within minutes. The best part was that the comments were incredibly positive. Since we started posting in quarantine, I wonder if people were looking for something positive and hopeful during a time when everything felt uncertain.

Gratitude has always been something instilled in me. Even as a child, I would bow to show respect when my parents’ friends would come over. When we started going viral for gratitude, I realized that it’s something we all value.

What can readers expect from this book?

My main goal was to follow my relationship with Grey as authentically as possible. I even asked Grey what foods he wanted to include in the book, and there’s even an ode to our dog Ramble who passed away last year. The book is also intentionally showcasing a parent who is patient while the child is making their decisions and asking questions along the way. I feel the same way about parenting in general — the important thing is that you’re making space to honor your children’s decisions.

How did you incorporate Grey’s grandma (Ngoại) into the story?

They have the best relationship. Lately, Grey is getting to see his grandma again and he’s been learning Vietnamese with her. Her main love language is food, which is why we incorporated Grey and his grandma cooking and eating together in the book, and Grey saying thank you to his grandma in Vietnamese. It was important to show that because family is a big part of who we are.

What did you want to highlight when it came to your Vietnamese culture?

Representation is just really important to me. I remember being a kid and taking an English as a second language class and at the time, I didn’t even know what ESL was. I would go to parent-teacher conferences and translate everything that the teacher said about me. I also know that there are kids like Grey who are only children.

I wanted to highlight that representation in my book, which is why it starts by teaching the readers how to say “thank you” and “grandmother” in Vietnamese. I also wanted to highlight the communal nature of eating together and food as a love language

What do you want readers of this book to get out of your children’s book? What kind of conversation do you hope to start between families and their children?

It’s really important to emphasize that gratitude goes both ways. Even before I wrote the book, I knew I wanted the book to end with me as a parent saying thank you to Grey. I also hope this book can serve as a reminder for readers to ask questions of our kids to see what they think, and encourage them to make choices for themselves.

What would make this book a success for you?

I already think the book is a success. I’m so grateful that people support the book and believe in it, and I hope that whoever reads it feels a sense of joy. The book features some of Grey’s favorite foods, but it’s really about gratitude in every sense of the word. I learn so much from Grey, and I wanted the book to honor that.