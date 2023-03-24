Neighborhood Reads

Kim Kent is probably the only bookseller in the Greater Seattle area who has read every single book in her store. She’s the owner of Phinney Ridge’s Drink Books, which sells a selection of books — anywhere from 80 to 100 titles, depending on the time of year — alongside an ever-evolving array of natural wines in a welcoming storefront across from Woodland Park Zoo.

Kent is proud to personally endorse every book and bottle on her shelves, but she does take issue with the suggestion she has read every page of every book.

“I have read all of the books, with the exception of the letters of Patricia Highsmith,” she says, indicating the mammoth 1,000-page “Patricia Highsmith: Her Diaries and Notebooks: 1941-1995.” She admits, “I’m still working my way through those.” So, make a note: Kent has read only about 99.6% of all the pages in the shop, but endeavors to do better in the future.

A good book and a relaxing glass of wine have always paired well together, but Kent, a poet and lifelong reader with “multiple English degrees,” realized about five years ago that “the way people were talking about natural wines was very similar to the way I learned to talk and think about literature: tones, moods, structures, atmospheres, things like that.”

With those echoes in mind, Kent founded a book-and-wine club called Book Cru that met monthly at Molly’s Bottle Shop on Sunset Hill.

”The idea was that I would pick a novel and pair it with a full bottle of wine that I thought went with it in an interesting way,” Kent said. The wine could interact with the themes of the novel “in a complementary manner, or sometimes at odds.”

On the book club’s first outing in 2019, “there were about 10 of us,” Kent recalls, but word spread quickly and Book Cru grew in popularity, even during the pandemic.

Finally, in November 2021, with the help of Editor Consignment owner Emily Schikora, Kent opened Drink Books.

Book Cru is still at the center of the store’s business plan: $65 gets you a copy of the month’s book club selection, a natural wine pairing and Kent’s tasting notes. The club meets on the second Sunday of every month at the shop, and the lively conversations have attracted a growing group of readers eager to bond over a good glass of wine. On Easter Sunday, April 9, Book Cru will gather to taste a sparkling plum wine from the San Juan Islands and discuss Makenna Goodman’s novel “The Shame,” about a stay-at-home mother who suddenly leaves her pastoral home and young children behind and gets on a bus to New York City.

Drink Books offers a variety of book-and-wine pairings, and Kent sells those pairings with an essay explaining what brings the two together. These “tasting notes” carry the knowing, confidential tone of a letter from a friend. In one essay, Kent praises Daisy Hildyard’s novel “Emergency” by confessing that she’s not sure whether she read the book twice in rapid succession “with pleasure in mind at all, but rather because of some imperceptible, excitable force that compelled me — my body, even more than my mind — to.” Kent explains she paired the novel with a bottle of an earthy, vibrant Chilean carignan from Villalobos winery because, “It’s a wine you taste with your whole body: a porous liquid that leaked into my whole being.”

Kent cheerfully admits that she often sends customers looking for the latest bestseller just down the road to Phinney Books. Drink Books isn’t a bookstore that you walk into for a specific title. You have to enter with an open mind, ready for discovery. Nearly all the books and wines sharing the shelves are adorned with handwritten notes explaining why they’re special — a Séléné Beaujolais is compared to “crushed raspberries at the end of a hot season,” Spokane author Kate Lebo’s book of essays and recipes “The Book of Difficult Fruit” is “sharp and purposeful in a way we can feel in our teeth.”

Kent is always happy to personally recommend a book or a bottle. She’s worked hard to make Drink Books welcoming to as many people as possible, with cozy seating and a full calendar of events.

“We do wine tastings,” Kent said, “and we have Date Your Book nights, which is a silent-ish reading evening, and story time events, which are a reading of a single short story and basically just a book and wine party with special snacks.” On Thursday through Sunday mornings, Sophie Bay Biscuits has been selling pastries at the shop. For nondrinkers, Drink Books offers a variety of mocktail ingredients, and Kent says she’s partnering with a Portland winery to carry a nonalcoholic wine in the near future.

Drink Books carries novels, short stories, poetry and nonfiction, with an emphasis on titles from smaller presses. The quality of the writing is what matters most to Kent, and backlist titles from long-passed authors like Highsmith and Clarice Lispector get the kind of face-out display treatment that in most bookstores is reserved for the hottest New York Times bestsellers.

In fact, a Lispector quote adorns a wall of the shop. Kent thinks of it as a mission statement for Drink Books: “Don’t try to understand me, just keep me company.” When new customers walk in, Kent can sometimes sense that they’re uneasy with the idea of opening up to her. “I’m asking them to say what they read and what they drink and what they like. Not everyone is comfortable with that — I don’t think I was for a very long time.”

“I think it’s important to keep an open mind and try new things,” she said, “but then also sometimes you don’t have to know exactly what you love.”

The Lispector quote is meant to disarm those skeptics: They don’t have to bare their souls in order to find a new book, they just have to trust another reader to help them “get at that ineffable quality of what a really good novel or a really good bottle of wine can offer you as an experience.”

What are Drink Books customers reading (and drinking)?

Drink Books began in the form of a monthly wine-and-book discussion club, and owner Kent says that “Pond” by Claire-Louise Bennett and its corresponding wine, Weingut Sankt Anna, “was an early book club selection that made me realize that this experiment is working — this wine and book are talking to each other.” The 12 stories that make up “Pond” layer over each other like levels of a pond — a serene surface covering soil and vegetation and unbridled animal life — and the wine does the same: “once you move past its initial spine-tingling acidity, you’ll taste flavors of mud and unearthed things,” Kent writes in her tasting notes. She says the pairing “is really near and dear to my heart — and, I think, the shop’s heart.”

“What We Lose” by Zinzi Clemmons and Weingut Weninger’s Ponzichter Zweigelt Blend “were really popular in surprising ways,” Kent said. Clemmons’ novel “is just a really beautiful meditation on grief, which I think has over the last couple of years, been a lot of what we’ve read about, maybe unintentionally, in different forms,” and that journey is paralleled by the wine, which “leaves something lingering in each sip; the ghost of something trailing the inside of your mouth.”

Kent says February’s Book Cru selection, Vigdis Hjorth’s novel “Long Live The Post Horn!” is powered by “a love between the disillusioned and the whole world.” She characterizes the book as a journey through love — first euphoria, then a long haul through faith, and then some bone-deep despair, but she adds in the tasting notes that “the novel’s emotional depths are not without reward. We promise.”