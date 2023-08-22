In 2021, journalist Nick Mott and University of Montana professor Justin Angle created the podcast “Fireline” to document the escalating dangers of wildfires in the western United States. Angle and Mott’s new book, “This Is Wildfire,” offers a comprehensive overview of the history and science of wildfires and wildfire prevention. Packed with useful information for Americans who are now struggling with wildfires and wildfire smoke, “This Is Wildfire” repurposes some interviews from “Fireline,” but Mott says, “the book very much became its own separate thing” over the course of its research and writing. The authors talked with The Seattle Times over Zoom from their homes in Montana on July 24 — before the horrific wildfires claimed at least 114 lives (as of this writing) in Maui.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You do a great job of mapping the massive, planetary scale of climate change while also keeping personal, actionable details in mind. Was it hard to maintain that balance?

Nick Mott: A lot of books, especially about wildfire and other climate-related catastrophes, start and end with catastrophe, with terror. And that’s not what we aim to do here. We want to make people care about fire and understand its often-dangerous realities — and the fact that it’s here and we can’t change that. But there are things we can and need to do to live with it.

We wanted people to leave this book feeling like there’s something they can do — whether that’s just cleaning their gutters or talking with their neighbors. Fire is a collective issue and it requires collective solutions, but collective solutions don’t need to be just coming from policymakers. They can come from organizing with your neighbors, with your community. And that’s where I see bright spots for change in a lot of areas.

Justin Angle: To Nick’s point, the fire’s here. It’s happening. It’s inevitable. But to lock ourselves in our homes and just endure it is not a feasible solution, so here in this book are some things you can actually do. They’re not super-expensive, but they do require shifting our perspective and our allocation of effort.

The fact that we need more forest fires if we want to get forest fires under control seems like a complicated point to get across.

Advertising

Mott: It’s hard for people to understand. You can feel that fire is necessary until it happens near you. And for policymakers and firefighters and the people that make decisions in terms of what fires get fought and how and where, there are no rewards for letting more acres get burned — there are only rewards for snuffing it out.

And that’s been the case for over a hundred years, even though for 60-odd years we’ve known the ecological benefits of fire. So we have an incentive structure that’s all wrong, from the political perspective, for letting fire burn as it needs to burn.

I don’t want to sound like I’m saying, “Let all fires go.” That’s definitely not the case. There needs to be a lot of firefighting, especially in certain kinds of ecosystems. But we also need to recognize fires are a natural process, and our putting them all out makes them so much worse. So we need to find some middle ground.

Angle: I think the parts of the book that deal with Indigenous peoples’ relationship to fire are particularly instructive on that topic — they lived in close relation to fire for millennia, and they had not so much a mind frame like, “We have to control this thing.” It was more of a coexistence, and that’s a healthier model. If we do some preventive medicine, then we’re going to potentially avoid some of these giant fires that just are really scary and destructive and are beyond our ability to really do anything about.

If you were a benevolent dictator for a day or had a magic wand, what policies would you enact to deal with this problem systematically?

Angle: Prescribed burning in combination with thinning projects. A researcher at [the] University of Washington, Susan Prichard, has done some really important work in this space studying fire behavior in the Methow area. And her work shows that those two do the most to protect us from catastrophic wildfires.

Advertising

And a combination of public and private effort and investment needs to happen. It’s not relatively difficult for folks to clean their gutters and make sure vegetation is trimmed back suitably far from their homes. But there are upward of a million homes in the West with wooden roofs, and that is such a risk factor to a home that we think some public investment would be worthwhile. So I do think some public acceptance of funding for roofs and other capital improvements for some homes in some areas is something we should be thinking about.

Mott: And since you gave us this magic-wand power, I’ll add one other thing too, which is more zoning, and other laws that say, “Don’t build homes in this area.” Promote infill, not sprawl. We need to change the way we build, and we need to change everything about the way we develop.

Do you have any advice for Seattleites who are struggling with wildfire smoke?

Angle: Make sure your own personal health and safety are accounted for, and if you have the means to help others in your orbit, help them take care of themselves, too. Some jobs require you to be outside, and you can minimize that with an N95 mask.

And then, air cleaning is really important. Make sure your windows and storm windows are closed, and keep those air gaps as sealed as you can. Get an air purifier with a HEPA filter if you can. If you can’t afford an air purifier, you can make one with a box fan and a $2 air conditioner filter from your local hardware store. If you have the means, make some of those for your friends that don’t have air filters. Figure out how to sign up for smoke alerts, and understand the ratings and what they mean for you and for other people in your orbit that have different health statuses.

Mott: The big thing I would say to readers is don’t let yourself fall into the trap of only thinking about fire during fire season. That’s what we always do with catastrophes. Scholars say after a big fire, there’s a policy window that’s really, really short-lived where you can actually do stuff. And after that, the window closes because people are on to other worries. You can do so much to address fire before fire is happening, so we need to be thinking about fire all the time — not just when there’s smoke in the air.