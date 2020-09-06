BESTSELLERS

From Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Thick as Thieves, Sandra Brown

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

3. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen

4. Royal, Danielle Steel

5. 1st Case, James Patterson, Chris Tebbetts

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. The Guest List, Lucy Foley

8. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

9. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand

10. The Order, Daniel Silva

Hardcover nonfiction

1. His Truth Is Marching On, Jon Meacham

2. Live Free or Die, Sean Hannity

3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

6. Hoax, Brian Stelter

7. Cynical Theories, Helen Pluckrose and James A. Lindsay

8. Blitz, David Horowitz

9. Magnolia Table, Vol. 2, Joanna Gaines

10. The Answer Is …, Alex Trebek

