The Plot Thickens

Well, hello there. I’m new around here, as you sleuths probably noticed from the byline. I’ll be stepping in every other month to help with The Plot Thickens column, giving Seattle Times book critic Moira Macdonald more time to pen her own novel, read and do whatever else her heart desires (I hope you’re enjoying, Moira!) I sure am — diving into a fresh stack of mysteries and crime fiction over the last few weeks was thrilling, and I almost want to say relaxing, but I’m hesitant because these stories may or may not have caused me to start triple-checking my locks at night …

Hannah Michell blurs the lines between fact and fiction in her engrossing U.S. debut, “Excavations.” The slow-burning cigarette of a novel opens in 1992 South Korea with Sae, a former journalist who currently stays at home to care for her two young sons. She is not so patiently waiting for her husband, Jae, to return home from work when suddenly Sae’s world is pushed into a new, terrifying chapter: the massive skyscraper where Jae works as an engineer has collapsed. Upon rushing to the scene, Jae is nowhere to be found, and as time passes, the stories surrounding him and his work over the past few months aren’t connecting. So, Sae brushes off old journalism skills to unravel the mystery, exposing corruption and conspiracies living at the center of South Korea and the deeply ingrained harmful political and financial structures holding up the nation.

“Excavations” will appeal to mystery lovers and historical fiction fans alike. Rooted in the typical structure of a thriller, Michell draws inspiration from real-life occurrences in South Korea, like the Sampoong Department Store collapse of 1995 in Seoul — which the book is loosely based on — and the country’s decades of student protest movements. Michell’s quick pacing and tantalizing reveals keep the pages turning through the night, leaving you lost in a story of power, love and deceit.

For fans of Halley Sutton’s 2020 debut thriller, “The Lady Upstairs,” the author has returned with another slippery novel exposing the dark underbelly of Los Angeles. In Sutton’s latest, “The Hurricane Blonde,” Salma Lowe, a former child star and Hollywood royalty, now works as a tour bus driver for Stars Six Feet Under. She guides crime fans through the streets of L.A. to spots where actresses — whom Salma fondly calls her Dead Girls — have met tragic ends. Tragedy is a recurring theme in her life, as Salma’s time on earth so far has been riddled with addiction and trauma, most notably, the unsolved murder of her famous sister, Tawney, 20 years ago.

When Salma discovers the body of a woman who looks shockingly like her sister during the tour’s last stop, Tawny’s old home and place of death, you can bet old feelings and secrets thought to be buried in the past start to emerge. While the twisty, L.A. true crime-like story was enough of a hook, Sutton’s critique of toxic Hollywood culture added a bow to this splashy noir bubbling with rage.

Staying in the showbiz vein, Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s latest, “Silver Nitrate,” stays true to the author’s mastery of genre-blending by meshing horror, mystery and a touch of fantasy for a supernatural romp through the 1990s film industry in Mexico City. Two best friends, protagonist Montserrat — a female sound editor left behind in the male-dominated field — and handsome, yet struggling, actor and ex-soap opera star Tristán, see their luck turn around after befriending Abel Urueta. Urueta is a famous filmmaker of yesteryear living in Tristán’s building who convinces the pair to help him finish “Beyond the Yellow Door,” his final horror film which he believes is cursed.

Nazi occultism was a key driving force in the inspiration behind “Silver Nitrate,” and Moreno-Garcia’s writing thrums with magic as the story builds, unfolding in a whirlwind of darkness and truths until the very last page.

Looking ahead, here are a few crime fiction picks debuting this fall that I’m excited for :

“Penance” by Eliza Clark (Sept. 26). In the newest novel from Clark, author of the hit suspenseful dark comedy “Boy Parts,” a journalist covers the murder of a teenage girl from a small seaside town almost ten years after the crime. The question becomes, however, to what degree can the media be trusted?

“Glory Be” by Danielle Arceneaux (Oct. 3). A new crime series is hitting shelves following amateur sleuth Glory Broussard. I’m hoping the novel, set in Lafayette, Louisiana, will be the start of a multitude of muggy, stirring Southern adventures.

“Hot Springs Drive” by Lindsay Hunter (Nov. 4). Launched last fall, we’re now getting the third release from Grove Atlantic imprint Roxane Gay Books — a twisted tale of two suburban families and the skeletons in their closets.