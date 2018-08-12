“Educated” is the local top nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. There There, Tommy Orange
2. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
3. The President is Missing, Bill Clinton, James Patterson
4. Spinning Silver, Naomi Novik
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Pearl Jam cleverly honors Chris Cornell at Seattle Home Shows on an upbeat Night Two
- 'Crazy Rich Asians' is a parallel Asian world of values I don’t recognize, but I hope it's a hit
- Review: Pearl Jam, Seattle fall in love all over again at joyous Home Shows on Night One at Safeco Field VIEW
- $11.5M and counting, Pearl Jam’s Home Shows raise money to combat homelessness
- SODO Track: Dozens of artists from around the world create two miles of outdoor murals in Seattle VIEW
5. Circe, Madeline Miller
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. Calypso, David Sedaris
3. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**ck, Mark Manson
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.