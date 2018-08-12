“Educated” is the local top nonfiction best-seller.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. There There, Tommy Orange

2. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

3. The President is Missing, Bill Clinton, James Patterson

4. Spinning Silver, Naomi Novik

5. Circe, Madeline Miller

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated, Tara Westover

2. Calypso, David Sedaris

3. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**ck, Mark Manson

