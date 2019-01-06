“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. There There, Tommy Orange

2. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny

3. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver

4. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

5. The Witch Elm, Tana French

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan

4. These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore

5. How to Be a Good Creature, Sy Montgomery

Seattle Times staff