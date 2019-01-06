“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. There There, Tommy Orange
2. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny
3. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver
4. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
5. The Witch Elm, Tana French
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan
4. These Truths: A History of the United States, Jill Lepore
5. How to Be a Good Creature, Sy Montgomery
