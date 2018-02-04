“Fire and Fury” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn

2. City of Endless Night, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

3. Iron Gold, Pierce Brown

4. Origin, Dan Brown

5. The Rooster Bar, John Grisham

6. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

7. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin

8. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate

9. The Wife Between Us, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

10. Sing, Unburied, Sing, Jesmyn Ward

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff

2. It’s Even Worse Than You Think, David Cay Johnston

3. Together We Rise, David Cay Johnston

4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

5. Leonardo da Vinci, Walter Isaacson

6. Trumpocracy, David Frum

7. The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook, Melissa Hartwig

8. Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven

9. The Wisdom of Sundays, Oprah Winfrey

10. Anxious for Nothing, Max Lucado

