“Fire and Fury” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
Hardcover fiction
1. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn
2. City of Endless Night, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
3. Iron Gold, Pierce Brown
4. Origin, Dan Brown
5. The Rooster Bar, John Grisham
6. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng
7. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin
8. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate
9. The Wife Between Us, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen
10. Sing, Unburied, Sing, Jesmyn Ward
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff
2. It’s Even Worse Than You Think, David Cay Johnston
3. Together We Rise, David Cay Johnston
4. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
5. Leonardo da Vinci, Walter Isaacson
6. Trumpocracy, David Frum
7. The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook, Melissa Hartwig
8. Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven
9. The Wisdom of Sundays, Oprah Winfrey
10. Anxious for Nothing, Max Lucado
