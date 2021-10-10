BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Wish, Nicholas Sparks

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

3. Apples Never Fall, Liane Moriarty

4. The Jailhouse Lawyer, James Patterson, Nancy Allen

5. The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik

6. The Santa Suit, Mary Kay Andrews

7. Harlem Shuffle, Colson Whitehead

8. The Man Who Died Twice, Richard Osman

9. Billy Summers, Stephen King

10. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Peril, Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

2. Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business), Tabitha Brown

3. Vanderbilt, Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe

4. The High 5 Habit, Mel Robbins

5. American Marxism, Mark R. Levin

6. Trisha’s Kitchen, Trisha Yearwood

7. Unrequited Infatuations, Stevie Van Zandt

8. No Cure for Being Human, Kate Bowler

9. Crazy Faith, Michael Todd

10. The Baseball 100, Joe Posnanski

