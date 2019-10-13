By

BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

2. The Institute, Stephen King

3. Bloody Genius, John Sandford

4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

5. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

6. Vince Flynn: Lethal Agent, Kyle Mills

7. Full Throttle, Joe Hill

8. Cilka’s Journey, Heather Morris

9. A Mrs. Miracle Christmas, Debbie Macomber

10. The Oracle, Jonathan Cahn

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

2. The Book of Gutsy Women, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton

3. The United States of Trump, Bill O’Reilly

4. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

5. Stillness Is the Key, Ryan Holiday

6. Inside Out, Demi Moore

7. Where Do I Begin?, Elvis Duran

8. Over the Top, Jonathan Van Ness

9. Metahuman, Deepak Chopra

10. Face It, Debbie Harry

