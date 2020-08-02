Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

4. Axiom’s End, Lindsay Ellis

5. Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell

6. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

7. Peace Talks, Jim Butcher

8. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

9. The Only Good Indians, Stephen Graham Jones

10. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

3. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton

6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

7. The Answer Is …, Alex Trebek

8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

9. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude

10. What It’s LIke to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley