Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. Death in Her Hands, Ottessa Moshfegh

4. A Burning, Megha Majumdar

5. Fair Warning, Michael Connelly

6. Deacon King Kong, James McBride

7. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

8. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

9. The City We Became, N.K. Jemisin

10. Camino Winds, John Grisham

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

2. The Romm Where It Happened, John Bolton

3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

4. Breath, James Nestor

5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

6. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

7. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

8. I’m Still Here, Austin Channing Brown

9. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

10. Educated, Tara Westover