Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

3. The Searcher, Tana French

4. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

6. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

8. A Children’s Bible, Lydia Millet

9. Perestroika in Paris, Jane Smiley

10. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Mediocre, Ijeoma Oluo

6. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

7. Wintering, Katherine May

8. Breath, James Nestor

9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer

10. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey