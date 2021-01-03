Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

3. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

4. The Searcher, Tana French

5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle