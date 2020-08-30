Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. The Guest LIst, Lucy Foley

4. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

5. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

6. Harrow the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir

7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

8. The Order, Daniel Silva

9. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

10. Axiom’s End, Lindsay Ellis

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

4. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

5. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

6. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Breath, James Nestor

9. The Romm Where It Happened, John Bolton

10. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates