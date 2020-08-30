Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
3. The Guest LIst, Lucy Foley
4. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
5. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid
6. Harrow the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir
7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell
8. The Order, Daniel Silva
9. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins
10. Axiom’s End, Lindsay Ellis
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
3. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
4. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump
5. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad
6. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
8. Breath, James Nestor
9. The Romm Where It Happened, John Bolton
10. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.