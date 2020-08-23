Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. A Private Cathedral, James Lee Burke

4. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

5. Migrations, Charlotte McConaghy

6. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

7. 28 Summers, Erin Hilderbrand

8. Harrow the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir

9. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

10. Camino Winds, John Grisham

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

4. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. Breath, James Nestor

8. The Fixed Stars, Molly Wizenberg

9. Live Free or Die, Sean Hannity

10. Educated, Tara Westover