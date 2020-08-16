Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Harrow the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir

3. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

5. Migrations, Charlotte McConaghy

6. The Death of Vivek Oji, Akwaeke Emezi

7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

8. The Order, Daniel Silva

9. Luster, Raven Leilani

10. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Isabel Wilkerson

2. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D.

3. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

6. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude

7. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

8. Breath, James Nestor

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

10. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates