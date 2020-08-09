Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

3. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

4. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

5. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

6. Utopia Avenue, David Mitchell

7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

8. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

9. The Pull of the Stars, Emma Donoghue

10. The Guest List, Lucy Foley

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. trump, Ph.D.

2. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

3. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

6. Breath, James Nestor

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

10. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley