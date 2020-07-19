Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor, Hank Green

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

4. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

5. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd

6. A Burning, Megha Majumdar

7. The Guest List, Lucy Foley

8. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

9. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

2. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton

3. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

4. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. I’m Still Here, Austin Channing Brown

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

9. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude

10. Separated, Jacob Soboroff