Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
2. A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor, Hank Green
3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
4. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid
5. The Book of Longings, Sue Monk Kidd
6. A Burning, Megha Majumdar
7. The Guest List, Lucy Foley
8. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
9. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins
10. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates
Hardcover nonfiction
1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi
2. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton
3. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad
4. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
6. I’m Still Here, Austin Channing Brown
7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson
9. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude
10. Separated, Jacob Soboroff
