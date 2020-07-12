Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

3. A Burning, Megha Majumdar

4. Deacon King Kong, James McBride

5. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

6. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

7. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan

8. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

9. Such a Fun Age, Kiley Reid

10. The Empire of Gold, S.A. Chakraborty

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

2. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad

3. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates

4. The Romm Where It Happened, John Bolton

5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

6. I’m Still Here, Austin Channing Brown

7. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

8. Breath, James Nestor

9. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall

10. Begin Again, Eddie S. Glaude