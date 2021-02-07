Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
2. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
3. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell
5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
6. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter
7. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline
8. Outlawed, Anna North
9. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
3. Wintering, Katherine May
4. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion
5. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
8. Mediocre, Ijeoma Oluo
9. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta
10. Breath, James Nestor
