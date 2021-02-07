Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

3. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

5. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

6. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

7. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

8. Outlawed, Anna North

9. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik

10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Wintering, Katherine May

4. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion

5. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders

7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

8. Mediocre, Ijeoma Oluo

9. Keep Sharp, Dr. Sanjay Gupta

10. Breath, James Nestor