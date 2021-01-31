Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

5. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

6. The Prophets, Robert Jones Jr.

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

8. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

9. Detransition, Baby, Torrey Peters

10. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Wintering, Katherine May

6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders

7. Mediocre, Ijeoma Oluo

8. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

9. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat

10. Breath, James Nestor