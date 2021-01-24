Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
2. Outlawed, Anna North
3. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell
4. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline
5. The Prophets, Robert Jones Jr.
6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
9. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter
10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
2. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
3. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders
4. Wintering, Katherine May
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. Mediocre, Ijeoma Oluo
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
8. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
9. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson
10. Breath, James Nestor
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.