Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
2. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter
3. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
6. The Prophets, Robert Jones Jr.
7. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
8. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik
9. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
10. Outlawed, Anna North
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
2. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
5. Wintering, Katherine May
6. Mediocre, Ijeoma Oluo
7. The Book of Delights, Ross Gay
8. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
9. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer
10. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley
