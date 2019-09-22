BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

2. The Institute, Stephen King

3. The Oracle, Jonathan Cahn

4. Killer Instinct, james Patterson and Howard Roughan

5. The Titanic Secret, Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul

6. Vendetta in Death, J.D. Robb

7. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz

8. A Better Man, Louise Penny

9. The Dark Side, Danielle Steel

10. The Inn, James Patterson and Candice Fox

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell

2. Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead, Jim Mattis and Bing West

3. Everything Is Figureoutable, Marie Forleo

4. Antoni in the Kitchen, Antoni Porowski

5. The Education of an Idealist, Samantha Power

6. Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge, Jeanine Pirro

7. Beholding and Becoming, Ruth Chou Simons

8. The Only Plane in the Sky, Garrett M. Graff

9. She Said, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey

10. Tools and Weapons, Brad Smith and Carol Ann Browne

Tribune Media Services