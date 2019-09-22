Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. The Institute, Stephen King

4. A Better Man, Louise Penny

5. Gideon the Ninth, Tamsyn Muir

6. Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest, David Guterson

7. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

8. The Girl Who Lived Twice, David Lagercrantz

9. Circe, Madeline Miller

10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know, Malcolm Gladwell

2. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Re-al-World Problems, Randall Munroe

3. Educated, Tara Westover

4. Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs?: Big Questions from Tiny Mortals about Death, Caitlin Doughty, Dianne Ruz (illustrator)

5. Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead, Jim Mattis and Bing West

6. The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir, Samantha Power

7. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi

8. Trick Mirror, Jia Tolentino

9. Everything Is Figureoutable, Marie Forleo

10. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo