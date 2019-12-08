Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

2. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

5. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

2. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

3. A Warning, Anonymous

4. Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World, Ian Wright

5. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems, Randall Munroe